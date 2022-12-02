Immediate release of 150 million dollars for people and infrastructure affected by weather emergency

The government is pumping 40 million dollars into a Flood Relief Fund aimed at helping those directly affected by a devastating weather emergency.

After days of floods and cries for help in some communities the government responded yesterday via a cabinet decision.

The Office of the Prime Minister yesterday said the 40 million dollars would augment existing budgetary allocations in relevant Ministries to provide sustenance and comfort to the people most affected.

The OPM says additionally, a one hundred million dollar allocation has been made for urgent landslide and road reinstatement works nationwide.

It says ten million dollars will also be made available to assist the farming community that has been adversely affected by the recent flooding.