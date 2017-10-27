Grandmother shot and wounded

A grandmother is today nursing a gunshot wound she received while at the Petit Valley Health Centre.
Oharra Christian was shot and wounded at around 12:15 yesterday afternoon.
It is reported the woman who lives in Petit Valley was seated on a bench on the compound with her one-year-old grandson when she was shot.
Eyewitnesses say two men dressed in women’s clothing got out of a vehicle and chased a man.
The man ran onto the compound and shots were fired.
A stray bullet is believed to have hit Ms. Christian on the right leg.
She was listed in a stable condition yesterday afternoon.
