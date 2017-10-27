I955 FM


Grandmother shot and wounded

Posted on October 27, 2017 by newscenter5

police-shootingA grandmother is today nursing a gunshot wound she received while at the Petit Valley Health Centre.

 

Oharra Christian was shot and wounded at around 12:15 yesterday afternoon.

 

It is reported the woman who lives in Petit Valley was seated on a bench on the compound with her one-year-old grandson when she was shot.

 

Eyewitnesses say two men dressed in women’s clothing got out of a vehicle and chased a man.

 

The man ran onto the compound and shots were fired.

 

A stray bullet is believed to have hit Ms. Christian on the right leg.

 

She was listed in a stable condition yesterday afternoon.

