Grandmother shot and wounded

A grandmother is today nursing a gunshot wound she received while at the Petit Valley Health Centre.

Oharra Christian was shot and wounded at around 12:15 yesterday afternoon.

It is reported the woman who lives in Petit Valley was seated on a bench on the compound with her one-year-old grandson when she was shot.

Eyewitnesses say two men dressed in women’s clothing got out of a vehicle and chased a man.

The man ran onto the compound and shots were fired.

A stray bullet is believed to have hit Ms. Christian on the right leg.

She was listed in a stable condition yesterday afternoon.