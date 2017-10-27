I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

34-year-old recently released prisoner shot & killed in east Trinidad

Posted on October 27, 2017 by newscenter5

decomposing-body-found-under-a-bridge-in-cosmo-city-389x259A 34-year-old man is shot and killed in east Trinidad.

Reports say Kern Commissiong was murdered near his home in La Horquetta last night.

Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Commissiong was released from prison two weeks ago after serving time for a sex crime.

Police said that at around 11p.m residents of Songbird Avenue heard explosions and upon investigating found Mr. Commissiong on the street dead.

Police say Mr. Commissiong was linked to a series of sexual offences.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *