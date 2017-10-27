Another Prison Officer shot & killed in Diego Martin

Another Prison Officer has been shot and killed in Diego Martin.
Glenford Gardner was killed at around 8.30 last evening.
residents of Sea Trace, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin reported hearing several explosions.
Upon investigating they saw the lifeless body of Mr. Gardner lying in a pool of blood.
Police were notified and the area was cordoned off.
Mr. Gardner was attached to the Carrera Prison.
Mr. Gardner is the second Prison Officer to be killed this month.
On October 8th Prison Officer Richard Sandy, a father of five, was liming at a bar in Gasparillo when he was reportedly approached by an ex-convict and shot.
He died at hospital.
This is the seventeenth Prison Officer killed in the past 15 years.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.