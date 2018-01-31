Government invest 7.6 million to rebuild pool and pool deck at Trinidad Hilton

Government says it has invested 7.6 million dollars to rebuild the pool and pool deck at the Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre.
It says this in order to maintain their physical assets as landlords while at the same time providing a safe and secure environment for users.
Speaking with reporters yesterday, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon explained, government has a responsibility to ensure the property was maintained and is up to a particular standard.
She added it is geared towards attracting persons wanting to experience a superior level of service and quality.
In a release yesterday, officials at the Ministry of Trade and Industry claimed the project was part of government’s national development strategy – Vision 2030.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.