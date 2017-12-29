I955 FM


Gosine has registered his song, “Rowlee Mudda Count” for the upcoming Chutney Soca competition

Posted on December 29, 2017 by newscenter5

downloadChutney singer Massive Gosine has formally registered to compete in the upcoming Chutney Soca competition.

 

He has claimed that because of the controversial nature of his song, “Rowley Mudda Count”, he was being blocked from the competition.

 

Yesterday the organiser of the event George Singh denied this.

 

Massive Gosein registered yesterday.

 

George Singh said yesterday while there is some unease about the song, it is not the first time he has encountered such a situation.

