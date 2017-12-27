Brazil has declared Venezuela’s most senior Diplomat in Brazil, Gerardo Delgado, as Persona Non Grata.

The move comes days after Venezuela’s decision to expel Brazil’s own Ambassador to Caracas, Ruy Pereira.

Explaining its decision, Venezuela says Brazil had acted illegally by impeaching its former left-wing President, Dilma Rousseff.

On Saturday, Venezuela also expelled Canada’s Charge D’affaires, accusing him of interfering in internal affairs.

Canada’s Foreign Ministry retaliated on Monday, announcing that Ambassador Wilmer Barrientos Fernández, who was already abroad, would not be allowed to return.

Venezuela’s Charge D’affaires, Ángel Herrera, was also asked to leave.