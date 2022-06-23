Finance Minister says steps are afoot to implement electronic payments for public service

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says steps are afoot to implement electronic payment for the public service.

This after Opposition Senator Wade Mark challenged the government on an Inter American Development Bank loan to do same.

Debate began yesterday in the Senate on the Bills of Exchange Amendment Bill 2022.

It seeks to facilitate electronic processing of cheques by commercial banks cutting the waiting time in half.

In his contribution Senator Mark asked about the loan.

But in response Finance Minister Colm Imbert would say it was a complex issue.

Mr. Mark would blame the government for its reliance on the checking system.

Minister Imbert said changes are coming.

The Bill was passed after going before a committee of the whole.