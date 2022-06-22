3 more COVID deaths recorded

Three more COVID-19 deaths are recorded.

This now brings the total number of deaths due to the virus to 3,987.

The Ministry of Health says the deceased are 1 elderly man, 1 elderly woman and 1 young adult man.

The Ministry says 2 of the deceased had multiple comorbidities, while 1 had a single condition.

The Ministry also reports 145 new infections.

There are now 7,077 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.