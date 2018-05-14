Employee of Sheron Sukdeo murdered in Chaguanas

The murder of Kerwin Beckles is now being investigated.

He was an employee of car dealer Sheron Sukhdeo, who was murdered last month.

Mr. Beckles was shot and killed at the Caroni Savannah Road in Chaguanas

Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Beckels was shot dead in the same spot where his late boss, and colleague Phillip Bassant were killed.

Neighbors reported hearing several shots and contacted the police yesterday.

Police found Mr. Beckles with several bullet wounds about his body.

He was rushed to the Chaguanas Health Centre but died on arrival.

Investigators have linked this latest killing to the ongoing feud in the area after the murder of Sheron Sukhdeo last month.