Dominica records its 2nd COVID-19 positive case within 24-hour period

Dominica has recorded its 2nd coronavirus positive case within a 24-hour period.

This is more than 3 months after it reopened its borders.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is urging Dominicans not to panic.

He admits that this will place an additional pressure on the health system but the authorities are prepared.

Mr. Skerrit says there is no need to close the borders once again.

Last Sunday night, the Prime Minister insisted that people should follow guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

And while he did not provide details on the latest COVID victim that pushed the island’s tally to 20 home affairs, National Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore said yesterday the infected person was from the West Coast Village of Campbell.

He urged residents to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr. Blackmoore said contact tracing has already started.