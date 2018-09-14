Cunupia man charged with murder of 21-year-old woman of Edinburgh 500

A Cunupia man is charged with the murder of Reeshma Mahadeo.
Mazud Nazir Rasheed was remanded when he appeared before Magistrate Christine Charles in the Chaguanas 1st Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
29-year-old Mr. Rasheed is accused of killing 21-year-old Ms. Mahadeo on August 31st.
Family members last saw Ms. Mahadeo of Edinburgh 500 on the same day as she was leaving her home to visit a friend.
Farmers in the Cunupia district discovered her partially burnt body on September 4th.
Post mortem results revealed the cause of death was blunt force craniocerebral trauma.
The accused, a Lorryman of Munroe Road, Cunupia was arrested for the homicide last Thursday.
The matter has been adjourned to October 10th.
