COVID outbreak at a school in Grenada

In Grenada reports are saying several children at a school in St. George have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chief Education Officer Angela Findlay knew very little about the situation during a television interview yesterday.

However she said parents must know what they have to do when a child falls ill at home.

The Education Minister yesterday had limited information as well but she said there are protocols to be followed in the event that something like that occurs.

She also revealed there are communication lines to follow.

Up to Tuesday this week Grenada has seen a significant rise in COVID cases.

The Ministry of Health says on Tuesday there were 256 new cases of the virus.

Grenada has had no COVID related fatalities.