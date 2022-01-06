A call for rivers to be reopened

Acting Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, Vijay Maharaj

The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha is appealing to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh for consideration to be given to the reopening of rivers.

The Hindu body wrote to the government officials also requesting the reopening of natural watercourses, so the community can resume several of its religious ceremonies.

The correspondence, signed by acting Secretary General Vijay Maharaj reminds both government officials that the Hindu community has been compliant with the safety protocols affected for the pandemic.

The religious organization is asking that special consideration be given to one Hindu ceremony in particular, which is connected to funeral rites.