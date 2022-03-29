I955 FM


COVID claims 4 more lives

March 29, 2022

Another 4 patients have lost their lives to COVID-19

The Ministry of Health says the persons were 3 elderly men and 1 elderly woman.

It says 3 of the deceased had multiple comorbidities, while 1 had just one comorbidity.

This brings the total deaths to date to 3,738

The Ministry is also reporting 130 new infections.

The country’s total positive cases is now 7,256.

