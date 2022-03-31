Exam day for SEA students

Some 19,198 pupils are expected to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment today.

Some 9,904 boys and 9,294 girls are registered to write today’s exam, which will last for 3 hours and 20 minutes.

The pupils will be tested on subjects including Mathematics, English Language Arts and English Language Arts Writing.

The exam will begin at 8.30 am at 552 exam centers across the country and concessions have been granted to approximately 440 pupils this year.

Via a statement Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has asked pupils to put their best foot forward.

Minister Gadsby-Dolly said all arrangements have been put in place for the exam.

The National Parent Teacher Association is urging parents to make an extra effort to keep their kids calm.

In a release yesterday NPTA President Zena Ramatali said, besides parents being over-anxious and stressed, children must be kept calm.

Mrs. Ramatali urged parents to ensure their children know that they can succeed no matter what school they go to.