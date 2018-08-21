I955 FM


CoP sets up hotline for members of the public to share information on crime directly to him

Posted on August 21, 2018 by newscenter5

f54f91bd99f27140323b56ee0ab64be26a4dac40Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith sets up a hotline for members of the public who wish to share information on crime or criminal elements with him.

 

The hotline is a direct line to him and is strictly confidential.

 

He broke the news on TV6’s Morning Edition program yesterday.

 

He said many citizens have information on serious crimes but are afraid to speak.

 

Commissioner Griffith further stated that he intends to use every avenue to eradicate crime.

 

Commissioner Griffith has promised to transform the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and bring crime to heel with less talk and more action.

