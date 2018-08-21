CoP sets up hotline for members of the public to share information on crime directly to him

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith sets up a hotline for members of the public who wish to share information on crime or criminal elements with him.
The hotline is a direct line to him and is strictly confidential.
He broke the news on TV6’s Morning Edition program yesterday.
He said many citizens have information on serious crimes but are afraid to speak.
Commissioner Griffith further stated that he intends to use every avenue to eradicate crime.
Commissioner Griffith has promised to transform the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and bring crime to heel with less talk and more action.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.