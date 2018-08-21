2 men on $950,000 bail after being found with a hand grenade, firearms, ammunition and marijuana

Two men are now on $950,000 bail each after they were allegedly found with a hand grenade, firearms, ammunition and marijuana.
34 year old Trevor Geeban, of Boissiere Village, Maraval and Kadeem Weekes, 30, of East Dry River, Port-of-Spain, appeared before Siparia Senior Magistrate Margaret Alert.
Officers of the Southwestern Division Task Force and Penal CID arrested the men during an anti-crime exercise in Penal on Saturday.
It is alleged that the officers stopped and searched a grey Hyundai Tucson in which the men were travelling, around 11.40pm at Tulsa Trace, San Francique.
It is alleged that the officers found a hand grenade, a pigtail bucket containing two Smith and Wesson revolvers, along with nine rounds of .38mm ammunition and 58 boxes containing a total of 1,450 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
The police allegedly found in the back seat a crocus bag with ten packets of compressed marijuana, weighing 5.179 kilograms said to have an estimated street value of $51,790.
The matter was adjourned to September 17th.
