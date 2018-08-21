Attorney for CJ maintains his client is not answerable to the Law Association of Trinidad & Tobago

An attorney for Chief Justice Ivor Archie maintains that while his client must have accountability he is not answerable to the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
Speaking on the Morning Edition program earlier, Keith Scotland said people seemed have misunderstood the ruling of the Privy Counsel.
Mr. Scotland explained that the chief justice has every right to defend himself against false accusations.
He said to do otherwise would be counter productive.
Mr. Scotland said calls for the CJ to demit office are unfair.
The investigation by the Law Association into the matter is currently underway.
The report is expected to be submitted to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley upon completion.
