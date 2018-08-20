CoP of the St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force is outraged following murder of officer

Police Commissioner Ian Queeley expresses outrage following the murder of a member of The Royal St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force.
During a news conference last Saturday, Commissioner Queeley told reporters the killing of Sergeant Leon Powell drew mixed emotions.
He said he was deeply saddened and totally outraged by the killing of Sgt. Powell whom he described as a very loyal and committed police officer.
According to police reports, 44-year-old Sgt. Powell was fatally shot in an apparent robbery on Saturday morning.
Police say the perpetrators were masked and armed when the announced a hold up at a bar
It is said the assailants entered the bar and demanded money but Sgt. Powell challenged the bandits and a struggle ensued.
One of the armed men then shot the cop several times.
He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
To date, four persons are in police custody and one shotgun recovered, but no charges have been laid.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has promised “stern action” in apprehending Mr. Powell’s killers.
A high level meeting has also been held with security officials including retired Senior Superintendent Colin Pinnock.
He described the assailants as cowards and said their actions were selfish, motivated by greed.
The Commissioner said the perpetrators of this most heinous crime will find no comfort and will be hunted down and flushed out.
The Commissioner also labeled attacks against the police force and crime in general as unacceptable.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.