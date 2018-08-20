CoP of the St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force is outraged following murder of officer

Police Commissioner Ian Queeley expresses outrage following the murder of a member of The Royal St. Christopher & Nevis Police Force.

During a news conference last Saturday, Commissioner Queeley told reporters the killing of Sergeant Leon Powell drew mixed emotions.

He said he was deeply saddened and totally outraged by the killing of Sgt. Powell whom he described as a very loyal and committed police officer.

According to police reports, 44-year-old Sgt. Powell was fatally shot in an apparent robbery on Saturday morning.

Police say the perpetrators were masked and armed when the announced a hold up at a bar

It is said the assailants entered the bar and demanded money but Sgt. Powell challenged the bandits and a struggle ensued.

One of the armed men then shot the cop several times.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

To date, four persons are in police custody and one shotgun recovered, but no charges have been laid.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has promised “stern action” in apprehending Mr. Powell’s killers.

A high level meeting has also been held with security officials including retired Senior Superintendent Colin Pinnock.

He described the assailants as cowards and said their actions were selfish, motivated by greed.

The Commissioner said the perpetrators of this most heinous crime will find no comfort and will be hunted down and flushed out.

The Commissioner also labeled attacks against the police force and crime in general as unacceptable.