CEO of First Citizens Group has been appointed new President of BATT

Chief Executive Officer of the First Citizens Group Karen Darbasie has been appointed as the new President of the Bankers Association of T&T (BATT).
She takes up the mantle from immediate past president Nigel Baptiste, Managing Director, Republic Bank Ltd and brings over two decades of banking expertise to her new position.
Ms. Darbasie will serve as BATT’s President for the next two years.
During her inaugural speech Ms. Darbasie reiterated the importance of the local banking sector and its widespread impact domestically and affirmed her intent to ensure that this impact is always considered in BATT’s deliberations and endeavors.
Ms. Darbasie noted several areas that the BATT will give priority to, including a push for the speedy passage of legislation to satisfy global standards and work on the transparency and exchange of information for tax purposes.
Her appointment as first female Chief Executive Officer of the First Citizens Group, has been marked by significant achievements such as a group-wide organisational transformation exercise, and significant efforts toward the advancement of women and girls.
