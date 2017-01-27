Carmona addresses newly sworn-in members of THA

The President of the Republic takes issue with statements made on the campaign trail in the lead up to the THA elections.
His Excellency Anthony Carmona said this as he told newly sworn-in members of the Tobago House of Assembly the Elections are over, it is time to govern the island.
Addressing the assembly yesterday President Carmona said he is relieved the Election is over and the victors should get to work.
But his Excellency objected strongly to some of what was said on the campaign trail.
President Carmona also said there is need to recognise Trinidad and Tobago need each other.
The head of state then zeroed in on crime.
He told of an encounter he had with a young girl at the funeral for 16-year-old Rachael Ramkissoon.
The president said unity could reduce crime.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
6 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
6 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
6 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.