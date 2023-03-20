Bush fires over a 48-hr period due to extremely dry conditions across Barbados

Bush fires across Barbados over a 48-hour period due to extremely dry conditions.

Over the weekend there was consideration about upgrading the island’s alert protocols to include fire as a hazard.

Director of the Department of Emergency Management, Kerry Hinds says the fires forced the closure of a number of schools last Friday.

She says there are conditions, which make breathing an uncomfortable ordeal for asthmatics and others with respiratory issues.

Ms. Hinds says operations of the current common alerting protocol for hazards can be expanded to assist communities and Barbadians in harm’s way.

Fire officials were busy for over 2 days responding to grass fires across the country.

One of the larger areas scorched was at Bannatyne, Christ Church.

The blaze was extinguished and posed no danger to nearby homes.