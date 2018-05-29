Big mistake by police leads to adjournment of DUI matter involving Justice Kevin Ramcharan

A big mistake leads to the adjournment of the DUI matter, involving Justice Kevin Ramcharan.
Justice Ramcharan was charged with Driving Under the Influence following a vehicular accident in Maraval last weekend.
Yesterday as he stood before a magistrate, it was revealed that the police officer that charged him made an error.
PC Romany of the Belmont Police Station charged Justice Ramcharan under a non-existent section of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.
When the matter was called before Magistrate Duane Murry yesterday, Justice Ramcharan was not called upon to plead since the error of the charge was noted and pointed out.
Court Prosecutor Inspector Ian Carty made application to amend the charge.
Inspector Carty said the amendment should read Section 70-A one of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.
Justice Ramcharan is now on 15,000 dollars bail.
He has to return to court on July 3rd.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.