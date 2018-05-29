I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Bail denied for 22-year-old man in reported gun attack on a woman

Posted on May 29, 2018 by newscenter5

bail deniedBail is denied to a 22-year-old man apprehended during a reported gun attack on a woman in Arima.

 

Reports say at around 1:15 pm on Sunday police received a disturbance call, informing them that a man armed himself with a gun and was threatening to shoot a woman.

 

When officers got to the scene they found Kenton Joseph hiding inside a derelict vehicle parked along the street.

 

The officers detained Mr. joseph.

 

According to police officers when they searched Mr. Joseph they found a Taurus pistol loaded with one round of 9mm ammunition.

 

He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

 

He appeared in court yesterday.

 

Mr. Joseph is scheduled to re-appear before the Arima Magistrates Court today.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *