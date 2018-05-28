AG promising more legislation to deal with corruption in T&T

The Attorney General is promising more legislation to deal with corruption in Trinidad and Tobago.

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi has said his legislative agenda is on course.

He said it took some time, but other pieces of legislation are coming.

But Opposition Leader Persad Bissessar feels the Attorney General is only about talk.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar was responding to a number of questions posed to her after a service at the St. Joseph Presbyterian Church yesterday.