I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

AG promising more legislation to deal with corruption in T&T

Posted on May 28, 2018 by newscenter5

5ad6a473827af.imageThe Attorney General is promising more legislation to deal with corruption in Trinidad and Tobago.

 

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi has said his legislative agenda is on course.

 

He said it took some time, but other pieces of legislation are coming.

 

But Opposition Leader Persad Bissessar feels the Attorney General is only about talk.

 

Mrs. Persad Bissessar was responding to a number of questions posed to her after a service at the St. Joseph Presbyterian Church yesterday.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *