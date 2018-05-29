23-year-old outpatient of St. Ann’s Hospital charged with murder of her grandmother

A 23-year-old outpatient of the St. Ann’s Hospital has appeared in court charged with the murder of her 88-year-old grandmother.
Alma David went before Senior Magistrate Gillian Scotland at the Arima Court yesterday morning.
She is accused of killing Edna David on May 17th 2018.
The matter was adjourned to June 11th.
Family members at Red Hill, D’abadie, found Ms. David dead in her bed.
It was first believed that she died of natural causes, but a post mortem later said her death was due to suffocation.
