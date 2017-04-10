Barbados Road Safety Association: Jail dangerous drivers

President of the Barbados Road Safety Association, Sharmane Roland-Bowen, wants for people found guilty of dangerous driving that causes the death of pedestrians or other motorists to be jailed.
She made the comment after a man last week admitted to dangerous driving in the death of a pensioner who was using a pedestrian crossing.
He was fined $8 500 in the High Court.
Suspended Transport Board driver Clare Ramon Nevero Hinds, of Perfection Road, Bush Hall, St Michael, who admitted to causing the death of 89-year-old Edna Sandiford on March 3, 2012, has a year to pay the fine, or face 12 months in prison.
However, Mrs Roland-Bowen believes such errant drivers must be put behind bars. She does not believe a fine is enough, especially when a life is lost.
(BARBADOS NATION NEWS)
