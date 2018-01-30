I955 FM


Barbados announces new partnership with Copa Airlines

Posted on January 30, 2018 by newscenter5

copaBarbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport Richard Sealy has announced a new partnership with Copa Airlines.

The deal will see Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) receiving a twice-weekly service direct from Panama City, Panama, commencing July 17, 2018.

The new service will feature an Embraer 190, which offers 84 Economy seats and 10 Business Class seats, for a total 94-seat configuration.

(BARBADOS NATION NEWS)

