Two Jamaicans among 23 to receive Ontario’s highest honour

Two Jamaicans entrepreneur Michael Lee-Chin and internationally renowned paediatrician Dr Upton Allen are among 23 individuals who are being invested with the Order of Ontario, the Canadian province’s highest honour.

The announcement was made yesterday by Elizabeth Dowdeswell, lieutenant governor of Ontario and chancellor of the Order of Ontario, who will bestow the honour to the newest appointees during an investiture ceremony at Queen’s Park on February 27, 2018.

According to the Ontario Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration, appointments to the order are made on the recommendation of an independent advisory council based on public nominations. The nomination deadline is March 31 each year and anyone can nominate a resident or former long-term resident of Ontario for the Order.

Any Ontarian who has shown outstanding qualities of individual excellence and achievement in any field, leaving a lasting legacy in the province, in Canada and beyond, is eligible to be nominated for the order.

The Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration announcement notes that Dr Allen’s approaches to treating hospital-borne diseases have prevented the deaths of countless children.

(JAMAICA OBSERVER)