ANTIGUAN SOCA STAR RICARDO DRUE DIES AT 38 YEARS OLD…

The entertainment community is today mourning the death of Antiguan soca star Ricardo Drue.

The 38 year old died in his home country yesterday.

It is reported he was found unresponsive in his room, and was pronounced dead, at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre in St. Johns later.

During his career, Mr. Drue, the lead singer of the A-team band, wooed audiences with hits including ‘vagabond’ and ‘professional’.

Reports say, Mr. Drue passed away around noon yesterday.

In a voice to news centre five, Minister Randall Mitchell described Mr. Drue as one of the best talents today.

Reports say, Ricardo Drue was back home visiting family at the time of his death.

He was the fiancé of soca star Patrice Roberts.

The two have a daughter together.

They were planning to get married next year.

Mr. Drue proposed to the entertainer during a performance in Antigua Barbuda last July.

Patrice Roberts says, she learnt of his death via the media yesterday.

The chairman of the National Carnival Commission, Winston Gypsy Peters has expressed, condolences after the death of Mr. Drue.

