REPATRIATION FOR NATIONALS IN CONFLICTED ZONES…

Government is said, to be actively engaged in repatriating nationals from conflict zones, like Syria.

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says, a task force has been established to make it happen.

The minister was responding to a question posed by, Senator Paul Richards in the upper house yesterday.

Minister Hinds also said, the task force has gathered information but he admitted to problems getting data, on persons from certain countries.

They were both speaking during the question for, oral answer session in the senate yesterday.