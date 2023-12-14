REGIONAL CORPORATION DEMOLISHES BAMBOO VILLAGE GUARD BOOTH…

The Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation makes good on its promise, to demolish the guard booth that was erected at Bamboo Number Two.

The structure deemed illegal was torn down just before 6 o’clock this morning.

It is reported that personnel from the corporation arrived on the scene with a backhoe, and demolished the structure.

Activist Ishan Ishmael was on hand to witness the demolition being torn down.

The police service was on hand to ensure the entire exercise was completed with out incident.

Residents had constructed the booth to assist in the fight against crime in their community.



Residents received a notice from the corporation warning that they had seven days within which to demolish the structure, or if not, the demolition will be carried out by the corporation itself.



This is because, the guard booth was constructed without the required approvals from the town and country planning division.

