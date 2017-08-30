Anand Ramlogan officially charged

Former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan has been charged with perverting the course of public justice and misbehaviour in public office.
He will appear in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Instructions to lay the charges were given by the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard after he reviewed the investigation file provided by police officers working on the case.
This morning, Mr Ramlogan’s attorney Gerald Ramdeen saidhis client was questioned for 12 hours and gave a 40 page statement related to allegations of witness tampering.
The investigation was initiated in 2015 by acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams after attorney David West reported that the then Attorney General, in a telephone conversation asked him (West) to withdraw as a witness in a matter involving then-Opposition Leader Dr Keith Rowley.
The conversation is alleged to have taken place some six days before Mr West was appointed as head of the Police Complaints Authority.
Mr Ramlogan spent the night in police custody, after he was arrested at his home in Palmiste, during the early hours of yesterday morning.
He was taken to Police Headquarters, Port of Spain, where he was questioned.
