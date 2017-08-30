100K bail for Roxanne Oliver charged with beating a toddler

100 thousand dollars bail for Roxanne Oliver charged with assaulting a two year old girl.
39 year old Miz Oliver appeared a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday, on allegations of assault against the toddler and causing grievous bodily harm.
Miz Oliver of Diego Martin stood in silence when she appeared before Magistrate Aden Stroude. She was represented by defence attorney Richard Mason.
Miz Oliver was not called upon to enter a plea on the allegations which were said to have occurred at her boyfriend’s Diego Martin home on August 12. She has been ordered to stay within 100 feet of the victim until her case is determined.
Miz Oliver will reappear in court on October 26.
It is alleged the child was punched in the stomach and back several times on August 12 when she was left in the care of a friend of her 42-year-old father at the man’s Diego Martin apartment.
The toddler remains on life support at the intensive care unit of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
The Children’s Authority will be seeking to take temporary custody of the child, once she is discharged from the hospital.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.