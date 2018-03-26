I955 FM


An estimated damage of 5 million dollars by fire officials after blaze on Mucurapo Road

Posted on March 26, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-47Fire officials estimate damage at 5 million dollars following a blaze on Mucurapo Road, St. James.

 

Reports say the damaged part of the building housed ten Chinese nationals and the fire broke out on the upper floor shortly before 7 a.m. yesterday.

 

The Chinese nationals were said to be using the space as a dormitory.

 

When the fire fighters arrived on the scene they were able to contain the blaze to the two storey structure.
The downstairs which houses a Chinese restaurant was not affected.

 
The cause is not yet known.

