All is well with my health says, Leader of the Opposition, United National Congress

Leader of the Opposition, United National Congress, Kamla Persad Bissessar

Leader of the Opposition, United National Congress, assures she is in good health and is ready to return to government.

Over the past week Kamla Persad Bissessar again faced some challenges within her United National Congress.

Motions calling for her removal and election reform circulated, one of them in the names of former Ministers Dr. Fuad Khan and Ramona Ramdial.

Yesterday at the UNC’s Congress Mrs. Persad Bissessar insisted there is nothing to fear.

She sought to point fingers in the direction of the man she wants to replace as Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Before she addressed hundreds of party faithfuls, Mrs. Persad Bissessar got endorsements from all speakers who took to the podium.

Among them Members Of Parliament, including Senators and executives of the party.

Without calling names Mrs. Persad Bissessar alleged that there are people within the party who are not in agreement with the colours and ethnicities that exist.

She called on those who wish to continue being UNC to come forward and build.

She promised that she will not allow party members to be insulted and at the same time the former Prime Minister apologised to those she may have hurt.