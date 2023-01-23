Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob bids farewell

Former Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob

Former Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob is among those contending to be appointed as the next head of the service.

And National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says the name of the next Commissioner of Police will be known by months end.

Mr. Jacob bid farewell to the service on the weekend at the end of his vacation.

Reports since surfaced that Mr. Jacob, who turned 61 while on vacation, ceased being a serving member of the TTPS as of midnight on Friday.

Minister Hinds yesterday said he may not have seen his last days of service.

Acting Police Commissioner Earla Christopher now heads the police service.

Mr. Hinds was speaking on the Eye On Dependency program on i95.5fm yesterday

And Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley thanks Mr. Jacob for his service.