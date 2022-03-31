Accident claims the life of Debe mother

An accident claims the life of Sarika Ramesar.

The mother of one died yesterday afternoon after an out of control truck crashed into her family’s SUV.

According to reports the Debe mother of one, her husband Mitra Ramesar and their 10-year-old son Naveen, experienced car trouble and were awaiting assistance on the south-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Debe.

However at around 4:30pm a truck loaded with logs slammed into their vehicle.

Mrs. Ramesar died at the scene.

Her husband, son and truck driver remain warded at hospital.

Southern division police are investigating.