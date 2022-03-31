I955 FM


A day at the pool turns fatal for a 7-year-old boy

March 31, 2022

A 7-year-old boy, Asiah Josiah has drowned while in a swimming pool near his grandparents’ home in Tableland.

The incident occurred on Tuesday this week.

Asiah was playing at the back of the home.

His mother Anyanna Josiah went to check on him and found his body at the bottom of the pool.

Attempts to revive him failed.

The child was later pronounced dead at the Princes Town District Hospital.

Police are now investigating.

