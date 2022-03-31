Shouter Baptists to get their cathedral soon

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Confirmation from King Shepherd Ray Brathwaithe that work has begun on the Baptist Catherdal.

The land for the Edifice came as a gift from the government.

Mr. Brathwaithe said it is a welcomed development.

He said it was fitting, as Trinidad and Tobago is the birthplace of the religion.

Spiritual Shouter Baptists celebrated their freedom to worship yesterday.