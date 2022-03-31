Shouter Baptists to get their cathedral soon

Confirmation from King Shepherd Ray Brathwaithe that work has begun on the Baptist Catherdal.
The land for the Edifice came as a gift from the government.
Mr. Brathwaithe said it is a welcomed development.
He said it was fitting, as Trinidad and Tobago is the birthplace of the religion.
Spiritual Shouter Baptists celebrated their freedom to worship yesterday.
