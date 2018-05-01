93-year-old man found dead with hands and feet tied at his Diamond Vale home

93-year-old Leo Bousigard is killed at his Diego Martin home.

Mr. Bousigard lived in Citrine Drive in Diamond Vale.

Police say the man was discovered dead at around 11 am yesterday with his hands and feet tied.

Reports say a t-shirt was wrapped around his neck and his home ransacked.

Police believe roberry was the motive.

He was last seen alive at 9 am yesterday.

Investigations are being spearheaded by Snr. Supt. Sankar.