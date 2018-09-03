8-year-old drowns at pool in Petit Valley

The drowning of 8-year-old Tenille Giselle Du Bois is now engaging the attention of police.
Tenille drowned in a makeshift pool at a family gathering in petit valley over the weekend
Police reports state that unknown to her guardians, Tenille slipped back into the half-tank used as a pool at the family’s Morne Coco Road home on Saturday.
Police say the child and her relatives were playing in the pool at around 1:30 pm
However while everyone came out and went into the house to change, Tenille went back into the water.
When the adults noticed she was missing, they began frantically searching for her.
Tenille was found a short while later lying face down in the water.
West End police are continuing investigations.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.