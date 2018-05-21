4.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Port of Spain and Arima

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake rattles the country.

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center, the quake occurred yesterday around 5:50 pm.

The quake measured at latitude: 11.29 N longitude: 61.79 W and had a depth: 33 km

The tremor was felt in Port of Spain and Arima

It is also reportedly felt in St. George’s, Grenada.