316th murder so far for the year

Posted on July 25, 2018 by newscenter5

577c3b019ba9f.imageShaquille Max Samuel is being tagged as the 316th murder victim so far this year.

 

Mr. Samuel was originally from Richplain Diego Martin.

 

Police reports say at around 1.30 pm yesterday, Mr. Samuel was walking along a track from his home which runs parallel to Mercer Road when he was approached shot him several times.

 

It is said Mr. Samuel tried to run away but collapsed and died in the track.

 

Police say he was well known to them.

 

They say he was a suspect in several gang-related activities.

 

Mr. Samuel’s murder has been recorded as 316 for the year so far.

