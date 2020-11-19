29 illegal migrants including children held by police in south Trinidad

Police in the southwestern division have held 29 illegal migrants.

It is reported that on Tuesday this week officers of the Emergency Response Patrol went to Chatham Bay where they saw a fishing vessel approaching the shoreline.

Police say the boat carried no registration or markings.

Officers say when the group saw them they disembarked and attempted to run into a forested area.

A search later led to the discovery of 4 adult males, 9 adult females and 16 children.

The ages range from 4 months to 46-years-old.

They are all from Tucupita, Venezuela.

The group was taken to the Siparia Health Facility to be examined in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and regulations.

All are to be quarantined.