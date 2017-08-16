$200,000 bail for CAL flight attendant

200 thousand dollars bail for Caribbean Airlines flight attendant Venosh Maraj.

Mr. Maraj, of St Augustine, is facing three charges including the importation of prohibited goods a quantity of cash at us$39,054; importing said cash in a manner to deceive customs and excise officials and failing to declare the said cash.

The 32-year-old appeared before an Arima magistrate yesterday to answer to the charges.

The matter was called before magistrate Debbie Ann Bassaw.

Mr. Maraj was represented by attorneys Reynold Waldropt and Jeron Joseph.

The matter was adjourned to Friday.