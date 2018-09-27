13-year-old said to be pregnant for husband of a relative

A 13-year-old girl is said to be pregnant for the husband of a female relative.

The 33-year-old suspect has been detained by the Child Protection Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

The Newsday reports that the schoolgirl who is 6 months pregnant confessed to being in a relationship with him for a year.

The report says on Sunday, the teen’s mother, who noticed her daughter was putting on weight and vomiting all the time, took her for a check-up and discovered that she was in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

The woman reportedly took her daughter to the Maraval Police Station and reported the matter.

At the station the teen is said to have identified the husband of a female relative as being responsible for her pregnancy.

She said he had threatened her into silence.

Hours later, police detained the suspect, who the report says remained in custody at a police station in western division yesterday.

Police said the suspect faces several charges of sexual penetration, among other offences.

In an unrelated incident, a 55-year-old Barataria woman also went to the Child Protection Unit at the Maraval Police Station on Tuesday to report that her 16-year-old daughter was 5 months pregnant.

According to the newsday she told police her daughter confessed to being sexually active with a 19-year-old Diego Martin man.

She said her daughter’s first sexual encounter was at the boardwalk in Chaguaramas earlier this year.