12 YEAR OLD GIRL BELIEVED TO HAVE COMMITTED SUICIDE IN LAVENTILLE….

Tragedy in Laventille, as a 12 year old girl is found hanging.
Suicide is suspected.
Her name has been given as Sara Sandy.
Sara was a form 2 student at the Caribbean Union Secondary School.
Social media reports say, she lied at Ovid Lane and was found hanging from a rope at a staircase near the kitchen of the house.
According to Uncutt News Media, she was discovered by a relative just after 1:00 p.m. on Monday.
Investigations are continuing into the
tragedy.
