12 YEAR OLD GIRL BELIEVED TO HAVE COMMITTED SUICIDE IN LAVENTILLE….

September 28, 2023

Tragedy in Laventille, as a 12 year old girl is found hanging.

Suicide is suspected.

Her name has been given as Sara Sandy.

Sara was a form 2 student at the Caribbean Union Secondary School.

Social media reports say, she lied at Ovid Lane and was found hanging from a rope at a staircase near the kitchen of the house.

According to Uncutt News Media, she was discovered by a relative just after 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Investigations are continuing into the tragedy.

