ANOTHER DEFEAT FOR DONALD TRUMP…

September 27, 2023

A New York judge found Donald Trump and his family business, fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and other assets.

In a major defeat for the former US President that could severely hamper his ability to do business in the state.

