ANOTHER DEFEAT FOR DONALD TRUMP…

A New York judge found Donald Trump and his family business, fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and other assets.
In a major defeat for the former US President that could severely hamper his ability to do business in the state.
A New York judge found Donald Trump and his family business, fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and other assets.
In a major defeat for the former US President that could severely hamper his ability to do business in the state.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error